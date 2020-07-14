The impact of SCOTUS rulings on birth control and President Trump's tax records

Seattle University political science professor Marco Lowe breaks down the latest decisions from the court. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — The Supreme Court of the United States has been busy lately handing down a range of important decisions lately, from 'faithless electors' to birth control.

Seattle University political science professor Marco Lowe spoke with Margaret about the impact of these rulings.

He also discussed the recent votes by the Seattle City Council on taxing big business and defunding Seattle Police.

NEWS RELEASE: Council Passes Mosqueda’s JumpStart Seattle Progressive Revenue Plan to Address COVID Response, Essential City Services, Affordable Housing https://t.co/c8dMZ8IULP — Seattle City Council (@SeattleCouncil) July 7, 2020