The impact of SCOTUS rulings on birth control and President Trump's tax records

Seattle University political science professor Marco Lowe breaks down the latest decisions from the court. #NewDayNW
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Bill Christeson holds up a sign that reads "Follow the Money" outside the Supreme Court, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington.

SEATTLE — The Supreme Court of the United States has been busy lately handing down a range of important decisions lately, from 'faithless electors' to birth control.

Seattle University political science professor Marco Lowe spoke with Margaret about the impact of these rulings.

He also discussed the recent votes by the Seattle City Council on taxing big business and defunding Seattle Police.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com  