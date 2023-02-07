'Zack's Law' proposal hopes to save young lives after family's tragedy

Zack Rager drowned in the Chehalis River two years ago. His family hopes this legislation could keep others from a similar fate.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Zack Rager's family hopes to keep others from the tragedy they suffered in 2021 with a House proposal they're advocating for.

HB 1004 would require a sign to be placed at the bridge where Rager jumped into the Chehalis River on March 23, 2021. Rager was with friends and had jumped into the river from that bridge numerous times, but he drowned after the Lewis County Coroner determined the teen suffered cold water shock.

”As soon Zachary hit the water, he yelled for help and said he couldn’t move,” said Rager’s mother, Kim Hines, who spoke to KING 5 about her son's death in 2022.

His body started to shut down seconds after hitting the water, which was likely below 50 degrees, said Hines.

”I had never heard of cold water shock until I lost my son,” a tearful Hines told state Senators during a previous legislative hearing on the bill.

HB 1004 also would create a path for governments to work with individuals and communities to install signs warning of the dangers of cold water shock drowning at appropriate locations.

”There are signs that say, ‘No Jumping. No Swimming,'" Lee Hines said. "But I think these kids need to know why."

If passed, it would be known as “Zack’s Law.”

”He was always helping everybody and for a sign to be here,” said Kim Hines, “My Zack is still helping people, saving other families, that would mean the world to me.”