Whatcom County Republicans hope to fill Sen. Doug Ericksen's role before 2022 legislative session

Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen died on Friday, Dec. 17. “It's quite a shock and there are some big shoes to fill,” Whatcom County Councilmember Kathy Kershner said.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Republicans are expected to meet this week to talk about who might fill the role of Senator Doug Ericksen. Ericksen died last week leaving behind a legacy of service to Whatcom county.

“It's quite a shock and there are some big shoes to fill,” County Councilmember Kathy Kershner said.

As the county comes to terms with Ericksen's loss, they also must figure out who will replace him in the state senate. Both county republicans and democrats agree the process should move quickly.

“The urgency is that session starts on January 10th and the 42nd [district] deserves to have a senator representing them,” Kershner explained.

The Whatcom County Council will decide on his replacement after local Republicans provide them with a list of three options.

“He was a big voice for our farming community for our small towns he'd be devastated to know what happened to Sumas, Everson, Nooksack, and all the communities along the Nooksack River,” Kershner said.

Fellow county council member Rud Browne says helping those people will likely be the new senator's first priority.

“The floods are a huge issue that's dominating the lives of a lot of people,” he explained. “I think at last count we had 1,900 homes that were affected, that's 1,900 families.”

Ericksen wasn't shy about fighting for his beliefs but there was a side to him not everyone saw. Browne who is a democrat said Ericksen was the first lawmaker to invite him to Olympia 20 years ago.

“We probably would have voted differently on almost everything but he was good at reaching out to people,” he said.

Both Browne and Kershner are now sending their condolences to the Ericksen’s family while trying to continue the necessary work in his community.

Kershner believes there are several strong candidates for his position but admits he is tough to replace.