WA Poll: Do Washington voters trust election security?

Washington voters were asked whether they trust voting by mail and whether they believe false claims about voter fraud made during the 2020 election.

SEATTLE — How secure do voters think Washington elections are?

Based on new WA Poll numbers, most voters trust Washington election officials and the state’s vote by mail system, but just how much varies by political party.

The WA Poll was commissioned by KING 5, The Seattle Times, University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public and Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication and was conducted by SurveyUSA.

A majority of Washington voters trust their election officials, with 64% expressing high or moderate trust. Thirty-one percent of voters expressed little or no trust in elected officials, and another 5% said they aren’t sure whether they trust election officials or not.

Republicans who responded have less trust in election officials than Independents or Democrats. Half of Republicans said they have little to no trust, while 55% of Independents and 88% of Democrats have moderate or high trust in their elected officials.

Overall, 71% of voters trust the state’s vote by mail system. Of those who responded, 43% have a high amount of trust and 28% have moderate trust in the system.

Of the 28% of respondents who said they don’t trust the vote by mail system, 16% said they have little trust and 12% said they have no trust at all.

Broken down by party, Democrats overwhelmingly trust voting by mail in Washington. Overall, 92% of Democratic voters trust voting by mail, with 63% expressing a high amount of trust and 29% expressing a moderate amount of trust.

Republicans are more divided on whether they trust voting by mail or not. Just over half of Republicans, 53%, said they have high or moderate trust in the vote by mail system, but another 43% expressed little to no trust in voting by mail.

A higher percentage of Independents than Republicans expressed trust in the vote by mail system, with 59% saying they trust voting by mail, and 38% expressing little to no trust.

Did the 2020 election change how much people trusted the vote by mail system?

Although many false claims circulated during the 2020 election about voter fraud, they didn’t impact how a majority of Washington voters feel about the security of the vote by mail system.

Overall, 61% of voters said their level of trust remained the same.

A majority of Republicans, Democrats and Independents responded that their trust in voting by mail was not changed by the 2020 election.

Seventy-one percent of Democrats said their level of trust remained the same, along with 58% of Independents and 52% of Republicans.

More Republicans responded that their trust in the vote by mail system decreased after the 2020 election than Independents or Democrats. Forty percent of Republicans said their trust decreased, along with 28% of Independents and 8% of Democrats.

How many Washington voters believe false claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election?

Over half of Washington voters believe there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election and Joe Biden truly won the presidency.

However, 18% said they believe some voter fraud claims and are unsure whether Biden actually won. Another 15% say they believe there was major voter fraud and former President Donald Trump truly won the election.

A majority of Democrats and Independents responded that they believed there was no fraud.

Republicans were more split on whether or not fraud occurred and how much of it there was.

Twenty-two percent of Republicans who responded said they believed there was no fraud in the 2020 election, while 39% said they believed there was some fraud and another 33% said they thought there was major fraud.

Voters who responded that they believed Trump won the 2020 election were also asked about which false claims they found most compelling:

70% believe that thousands of dead people voted in swing states

68% believe that fraudulent ballots supporting Biden were added to vote totals

63% believe that voting machines were hacked or reprogrammed to flip votes from Trump to Biden

53% believe that ballots supporting Trump were destroyed by election officials

51% believe states changed election rules in ways that benefitted Biden