Washington Supreme Court stands by ruling striking down drug possession law

The ruling left Washington without a prohibition on possession of small amounts of controlled substances.

The Washington Supreme Court is standing by its decision striking down the state's drug possession law, as lawmakers rush to address it.

The court on Tuesday rejected a request from the state to reconsider its February ruling, in which a 5-4 majority said the law was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove that a defendant knowingly or intentionally possessed drugs.

