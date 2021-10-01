Extra security in place at Capitol Campus in Olympia ahead of legislative session

Washington State Patrol is tightening security at the state Capitol and the National Guard has been activated by the governor to help protect the Capitol Campus.

OLYMPIA, Wash — New security measures at the state Capitol in Olympia were in place early Sunday in response to riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the governor's mansion being breached earlier this week.

Fences have been put up at the Capitol around the statehouse and up to the legislative buildings in preparation for the start of the legislative session Monday.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is tightening security around the Capitol and Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday activated the Washington State National Guard to help protect the Capitol Campus. The National Guard will be in place for at least 48 hours.

"Because of proximity to the house and senate chambers and threats we’ve heard from folks to enter the building illegally and to be disruptive, the public’s not going to be allowed [in]," said Chris Loftis with WSP.

Only lawmakers, staff members, and law enforcement will be allowed into the building Monday when the session starts. Access had already been restricted because of coronavirus concerns.

While much of the National Guard and state troopers will be centered around the statehouse, they are prepared to respond to other buildings on the campus if there's a problem -- or to deal with conflicts between opposing protest groups who may show up.

"I don't know what would happen here. I know not only is there a chance for people to show up with nefarious intent, there's also going to be a much stronger response from Gov. Inslee and the National Guard and it's a volatile situation that I don't want to put ourselves into," said Matt Marshall with the group, 3% of Washington.

Marshall said his group canceled their planned protest event for Sunday because they’re concerned it will not be peaceful. He said he worries the fences will not be temporary and could make it harder for any group to share an opposing view or participate in their government.

"Will the process be as transparent? It's concerning with the fact that that we can't occupy space that belongs to the people," Marshall said.

KING 5 asked WSP how long the fences and increased security would continue at the Capitol.

"We're planning for Sunday and Monday and it could go beyond that. The fences will come down when the threat level comes down," Loftis said.

After Wednesday's security breach at the governor's mansion, Loftis said WSP is reevaluating the situation at the Capitol and long-term changes may be necessary to make sure it doesn't happen again.