Washington Senate OKs measure creating state Office of Cybersecurity

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington Senate has unanimously passed a measure that creates a state Office of Cybersecurity.

The bill, drafted in response to a security breach that exposed personal information from around 1.6 million unemployment claims filed last year, passed the chamber on Wednesday. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Under the proposed law, the office would set security policies and develop centralized protocols for managing the state’s information technology assets.