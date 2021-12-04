Washington Senate approves expansion of low-income tax credit

The Washington Senate has approved a bill that would expand a tax credit for low-income workers and families.

The bill passed the Democratic-led chamber on a bipartisan 47-2 vote and now heads back to the House, which passed the bill last month but will need to take a final vote on whether or not to concur with changes made in the Senate.