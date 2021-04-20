Washington Legislature approves open carry ban at Capitol

The bill now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for a signature.

The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state.

The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

The measure prohibits people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of the perimeter of a permitted demonstration.