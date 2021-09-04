Washington Legislature approves Juneteenth as state holiday

The measure making June 19 a state paid holiday passed the Democratic-led Senate on a bipartisan 47-1 vote and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

The Washington state Legislature has passed a measure that makes Juneteenth a legal state holiday.

The measure making June 19 a state paid holiday passed the Democratic-led Senate on a bipartisan 47-1 vote and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The House passed the measure in February on an 89-9 vote.

According to the governor's budget office in January, the move would cost an estimated $7.5 million for every two-year budget cycle to make it a paid holiday for state workers.

If the governor signs the measure into law, it's unclear if the Juneteenth would become a paid holiday this year or in 2022.

The measure's sponsor, Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Pierce County, previously said she would be willing to put off making it a paid day-off starting in June 2022 if it helps get the bill passed.

"So that we can spend 2021 in recovery recovering from the deficit that COVID has caused us," Morgan said during a previous interview.

Five other states recognize the day as an official holiday.