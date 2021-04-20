Washington Legislature approves duty to intervene police reform bill

Officers would have to intervene to stop excessive force if they see it being used, or attempted to be used, by another officer and they’re in a position to do so.

The Washington Legislature has approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using, or attempting to use, excessive force.

The bill, which was prompted by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and ensuing Black Lives Matter protests last year, now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

