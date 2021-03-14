Washington House OKs bill expanding tax credit for low-income families

The bill's aim is to help residents who end up paying a disproportionate amount of their income in taxes.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would expand a tax credit for the state’s low-income workers and families passed the House earlier this week, with an amendment that would ensure the exemption is available to eligible taxpayers for the first time.

The bill passed the Democratic-led chamber Tuesday on a bipartisan 94-2 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The state tax exemption was created in 2008, but has never been funded. It is modeled in part after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income individuals and families and uses income qualifications from that program and is meant to offset the state sales tax.