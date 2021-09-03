Washington House approves measure to limit evictions

Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason -- this proposal would change that.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington House has approved a measure that would require landlords to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants.

The bill advanced out of the Democratic-led chamber Sunday on a mostly party line 54-44 vote, and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason. The House proposal specifies reasons that landlords could end leases, including failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental.