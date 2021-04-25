Washington Democrats present $59 billion spending plan

The operating budget plan keeps state programs running and opens up billions in federal COVID-19 assistance.

SEATTLE — Democratic state lawmakers finalized a spending plan that will keep Washington's most important programs running for the next two years.

On Saturday, House and Senate Democrats presented a $59 billion budget that funds schools, health care, housing programs and rental assistance, among many other areas.

The full House and Senate have until Sunday night, the end of Washington's Legislative session, to vote on the proposal before it heads to Gov. Jay Inslee.

"This budget is a critical part of our state's recovery from the sacrifices of people who have been doing the hard work over the last year," said Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac), in a briefing with reporters Saturday.

The operational budget bill, SB 5092, opens up billions in federal money including $1.7 billion for school reopening plans and addressing learning loss, $1.1 billion for vaccine deployment, contact tracing and testing efforts, $658 million to expand rental assistance and $528 million for childcare grants.

Gregerson said a large focus this session in the time of COVID-19 was exclusivity and diversity.