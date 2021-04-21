Washington lawmakers OK proposal easing decertification of law enforcement officers

Final approval of the bill came a day after an ex-Minneapolis officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd. It heads to the governor's desk for signature.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A measure described as the teeth of the Washington state Legislature's ambitious police accountability agenda is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk.

The Senate gave final approval Wednesday to Senate Bill 5051 which makes it easier to decertify police for bad acts, a day after an ex-Minneapolis officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

The bill requires departments to conduct broader background checks for officers before hiring them — including checking with previous departments for any discipline history or misconduct investigations.

It also expands civilian representation on the Criminal Justice Training Commission and requires the commission to maintain a publicly searchable database of officers, what agency they work for, what conduct has been investigated and the disposition.

Several police accountability and overhaul proposals have been considered in the legislature this session, following worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice were sparked by Floyd's death while in the custody of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Other Washington state polic overhaul proposals include: