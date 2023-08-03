Making room for ADUs: Washington bill has lawmakers mulling over 'middle housing'

Legislation to ban zoning for exclusively single-family residences in the state of Washington has passed the House and is heading to the Senate.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Are too many single-family homes an issue leading to Washington’s affordable housing crisis? It’s a question being debated in Olympia as the state's lawmakers consider a bill to allow for duplexes and fourplexes in almost every neighborhood in Washington.

House Bill 1110 passed Monday with significant support on a bipartisan 75-21 vote.

If the bill becomes law, it would put an end to Washington neighborhoods made up exclusively of single-family homes; instead making room for accessory dwelling units or so-called "ADUs," as well as duplexes, fourplexes and multi-family residences.

The nation's largest nonprofit advocating for older adults, AARP, stands in support of the bill.

"We, just a couple weeks ago actually, AARP put an ADU on the Capitol campus down in Olympia, so legislators can actually see it. This unit was actually a preconstructed one. It was beautiful! You know, hardwood moldings, granite countertops, it was $150,000 all in," said Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director, AARP Washington.

Essentially, ADUs are separate living spaces on the same property as an existing house.

"It can be used for grandma or grandpa, or mom or dad who's caring for grandma and grandpa that live in the primary residence... it can be used for a caregiver," MacCaul added.

Proponents argue that it would help ease skyrocketing home prices and homelessness.

"We're at a really tremendous crossroads, to really think about housing thoughtfully," said MacCaul.

The proposed legislation comes as the Washington State Department of Commerce said the state needs to add 1.1 million homes over the next 20 years, with more than half of them affordable.

One Washingtonian explained why he supports the bill in a public testimony.

"I have a disability, um, it's that limits my ability to find work in my local Skagit area," said Joe Kunzler. "I would appreciate housing close to Light Rail or bus, Rapid Transit, and I believe this bill is a vehicle for that."

Still, the pushback so far has been strong from local leaders.

Salim Nice, Mayor of the City of Mercer Island, said he and his council had concerns about potential negative impacts on the city's water, sewer and stormwater systems.

That concern for added pressure on infrastructure was echoed by the mayor of Kent.

"It will also require significant upgrades to existing water and sanitary sewer systems and will result in dramatic increases in utility fees," said Dana Ralph, mayor of the City of Kent.

The mayor of Woodinville said he thinks the choice should be local.

"This bill ignores local conditions and context and threatens to destroy good local planning, even when that local jurisdiction is already accommodating massive growth," said Mike Millman, mayor of Woodinville.

This issue did encourage sponsors to add design review provisions for cities and counties, "to make sure that housing fits into the look and feel of the community," as MacCaul said.