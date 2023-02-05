Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announces exploratory campaign for Governor

Ferguson launched an exploratory campaign for governor, one day after Jay Inslee announced he would not be seeking another term.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched an exploratory campaign for Governor. The announcement comes on the day after the current Governor, Jay Inslee, announced he would not be seeking a fourth term.

Ferguson, a Democrat, announced his exploratory launch with a video posted to YouTube and a website.

“I’ve never been afraid to take on big fights. From the Trump Admin[istration] & gun lobby to anti-abortion extremists & corporate interests, I’ve taken on powerful adversaries, and won,” Ferguson Tweeted. “That's just the start. I'm proud to announce my exploratory campaign for [Washington Governor].”

The exploratory campaign allows Ferguson to begin collecting campaign donations without formally entering the race for Governor.

Ferguson was first elected as Washington’s Attorney General in 2012. He previously served on the King County Council.

While Ferguson is the first big-name Democrat to formally announce interest in running for Governor, he likely will not be the last. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz is considering a run for governor and said she will make her decision in the coming days.

“I am humbled and honored that so many people across the state have asked me to run for Governor,” Franz said in a statement. “If I run, it’s because I believe that I can make a positive impact and help create a stronger, more prosperous future – for everyone.”

