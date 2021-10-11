Steve Hobbs named Washington’s new secretary of state

As an Asian-American, Steve Hobbs will be the first person of color to serve as Washington’s secretary of state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee named Steve Hobbs as Washington’s new secretary of state Wednesday.

Hobbs, a Democrat, will replace Kim Wyman after she accepted a new job heading the Biden administration's effort to protect future elections as Senior Election Security Lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Wyman’s resignation as secretary of state will take effect on Nov. 19. Hobbs’ appointment will take effect on Nov. 22, and he will run in a statewide special election in Nov. 2022 to complete the last two years of the secretary of state's term, Inslee's office said.

"This is a tremendous honor and responsibility,” Hobbs said in a statement. “I want to thank the governor for putting his faith and trust in me to perform the duties of this office. There is nothing more sacred than the right to vote. I've fought for that right overseas and will do everything in my power to protect that right here in Washington.”

Hobbs grew up in Snohomish County and currently lives there with his family. He has represented the 44th Legislative District in the state Senate since 2007.

“Steve is a dedicated public servant,” Inslee said in a statement. “He has a strong national security perspective from his work in the Army and National Guard. His experience in cyber-security will be crucial as election systems around the country continue to face threats.”

According to Inslee’s office, the secretary of state “preserves the integrity of elections in Washington state; safeguards vital government records, documents, publications and process; provides the business community and public with easy access to information about corporations and charities; and performs public outreach to improve civic knowledge and participation.”

In addition to representing the 44th Legislative District, Hobbs also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Washington State National Guard. He served in the U.S. Army for more than 32 years after enlisting as a private at the age of 17 and worked his way up to Lt. Colonel.

Hobbs has a Master of Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, and also recently completed Defense Information School through the U.S. Department of Defense, according to Inslee’s office. He also has additional training for officers from the U.S. Army Command and general staff college.

“Importantly, Steve has demonstrated political independence,” said Inslee. “That is crucial during this time of political polarization and distrust. He is a moderate who has worked effectively with people of all political perspectives. He is not afraid to challenge both Democrats and Republicans. Steve has worked to protect democracy and will continue that noble pursuit as Secretary of State.”