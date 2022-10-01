Gov. Inslee to give State of the State address Tuesday

Gov. Inslee is expected to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response and his hopes for the new legislative session during his annual State of the State address Tuesday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to give his State of the State address to the state Legislature Tuesday at noon.

Inslee is expected to discuss the state's COVID-19 response and what he hopes the state Legislature will accomplish in this session.

You can watch Inslee's State of the State address starting at noon inside this story, on the free KING 5 mobile app or the KING 5 YouTube page.

Washington’s 60-day legislative session began Monday. Lawmakers will convene and pass new laws or change old ones before the session adjourns on March 10.

I look forward to a productive legislative session. pic.twitter.com/DD06EssdpS — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 10, 2022

Bills are pre-filed in the month before the session begins. Then they're assigned to a committee, where leadership can decide to amend a bill, substitute it or present it to the house as-is. Many bills don't make it past the committee phase.

Bills must also make it through a rules committee, a second reading and a third reading before they get passed.

Some pre-filed bills for this year's legislative session include police reform, transportation, extreme weather, housing and homeless shelters and amendments to the state’s long-term care fund.