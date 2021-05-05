Inslee signs bill requiring "just cause" eviction in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in May 2021.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that would require landlords to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants.
Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason.
Under the new law, which takes effect immediately, there are specific reasons that landlords could end leases, including failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental.