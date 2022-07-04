Gov. Inslee signs off on new law requiring salary ranges in new job postings

Your next job search in Washington state will look different after Gov. Inslee signed legislation requiring businesses to include salary ranges in job posts.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting in January, employers in Washington state will be required to include salary ranges and benefits information in job postings instead of waiting to release them when making an offer to a prospective employee.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the legislation into law which applies to businesses with more than 15 employees.

Currently, including salary ranges and benefits is optional in job listings. State agencies have already made this information public.

Under SB 5761, the salary range and benefits information will need to be included in any job posting through a third party, printed job announcements and posts to digital job boards. There are no guidelines on how wide of a range must be offered.

Supporters of the law said disclosing starting pay ranges makes for a more "level-playing field" for job seekers when negotiating a starting salary.

Bill sponsor, Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, said the move would make it easier for women and people of color, to negotiate better starting salaries.

"This bill is a continuation of our work as leaders in pay equity," said Randall.

Lobbyists representing large and small businesses told lawmakers in March the new requirements would be hard on business owners.

"This bill would be a tremendous burden on small businesses trying to recover from the pandemic, even in normal times,” said Jim King, representing the Independent Business Association.

"We're always looking for the unintended consequences or the shoe to drop later," said Charlotte Clary with Ice Chips Candy.