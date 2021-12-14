Inslee unveils climate proposals ahead of budget plan

Gov. Inslee announced several climate-related proposals for the 2022 legislative session, including offering rebates on electric vehicles for qualified buyers.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a plan to offer rebates for new and used electric vehicles, on top of the sales tax exemption that currently exists for such vehicles in the state.

Under the proposal, rebates of up to $7,500 would be available for new electric sedans under $55,000 and under $80,000 for new vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. The rebate drops to $5,000 for used vehicles, and a $1,000 rebate would be offered for zero-emission motorcycles and e-bikes.

People would be eligible for rebates if they make under $250,000 a year or under $500,000 a year for joint tax filer households.

Low-income drivers, individuals with an income of below $61,000, would be eligible for an additional $5,000 rebate toward the purchase of a new or used electric vehicle.

Inslee’s $626 million budget proposal also includes other investments in clean transportation like “cleaner fuel ferries,” a statewide EV charging infrastructure, clean bus technology and improvements to public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

Inslee’s proposal also aims to increase the clean energy workforce and expand existing building energy performance standards. He said strengthening energy codes for new buildings will help the state reduce annual emissions by more than 6 million metric tons, which will help hit the state’s 2030 emissions target.