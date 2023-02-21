House proposal would transition state to pay-per-mile system for drivers

The system would initially be voluntary but would become mandatory for all drivers on Jan. 1, 2030.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A House proposal that would transition Washington state's gas tax held a public hearing on Tuesday in Olympia.

House Bill 1832 would establish a voluntary road usage charge program, which places a 2.5-cent per mile fee on motor vehicle usage of public roadways in the state.

Under the bill, drivers could voluntarily participate starting July 1, 2025.

Electric car owners who participate would not have to pay fees associated with electric vehicles, fees that can reach $275 a year.

Participants would receive tax credits for gas taxes paid throughout the year.

The system would become mandatory for all drivers on Jan. 1, 2030.

"It’s unpopular, frankly on both sides of the aisle," said Sen. John Braun, R-Lewis County. "It’s the wrong answer to a real problem.”

Braun said he supports using sales taxes generated from the sale of cars to pay for roads instead of charging drivers by the mile.

Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, said he knows there are "strong" opinions about how the state should pay for roads.

Fey said under the current funding system the state will not be able to afford some already approved transportation projects.

"We're in a mode where things are only going to get worse," said Fey.

He said he is open to changing some of the proposal's details, adding, "In the interest of furthering discussion, something needs to be on the table."

When asked last month about changing to a per-mile funding system, Gov. Jay Inslee said it was not a policy he was pursuing.

Inslee said recent climate-related laws will charge the state's top polluters fees that will go towards road projects.

The state started collecting funding for road projects with a gas tax in 1921. A commission has been studying charging drivers per mile since 2012.