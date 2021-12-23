x
State Politics

Funeral service set for Dec. 29 for late Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen

State Sen. Doug Ericksen died on Dec. 17. His memorial will be held at Christ the King Bellingham.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A funeral service honoring the life of Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Bellingham, according to an online obituary.

His memorial will be held at Christ the King Bellingham at 4173 Meridian Street.

Ericksen passed away on Dec. 17.  

In November, he wrote to legislative colleagues informing them he had tested positive for COVID-19 and needed monoclonal antibodies. Before his death, he was last known to be in a Florida hospital receiving treatment for the virus. 

Ericksen represented Whatcom County in the state Senate for 11 years and in the House of Representatives for 12 years before that. 

Whatcom County Republicans are expected to nominate Ericksen's replacement in the coming weeks before the legislative session begins in Olympia on Jan. 10.

The Whatcom County Council will decide on his replacement after local Republicans provide them with a list of three options.

“It's quite a shock, and there are some big shoes to fill,” said Whatcom County Councilmember Kathy Kershner. “The urgency is that session starts on January tenth, and the 42nd [District] deserves to have a senator representing them.”

