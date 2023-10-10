Former U.S. Representative Jamie Herrera Beutler announces run for public lands commissioner

Herrera Beutler joins a crowded primary of six other candidates for the 2024 nonpartisan race.

YACOLT, Wash. — Former Republican U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler has announced she will run for Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands. The position is open after incumbent Hilary Franz announced her candidacy for governor.

Herrera Beutler lost her 2022 re-election primary to Republican Joe Kent after being one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump. Kent later went on to be beaten by Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

She joins the 2024 nonpartisan primary election with six other candidates. They include former District 47's state senator Mona Das (D), District 37's state senator Rebecca Saldana (D), King County Council Member Dave Upthegove (D), District 24's state senator Kevin Van De Wege (D), Patrick DePoe (D) and Sue Kuehl Pederson (R).

In a statement, she outlined her priorities to include reducing wildfires, habitat conservation and increasing public lands for recreational use.

“We are so fortunate to live in America’s most beautiful state, and all of us have a responsibility to keep it that way,” said Herrera Beutler in the statement.“I will work with Tribes, scientists, landowners, sportsmen, the forest industry and conservation groups to make sure Washington’s forests and diverse array of species and habitats thrive, and to preserve access to recreational use of public land for its owners – the people of Washington.”

The primary election is on Aug. 6, 2024, and the general election is on Nov. 5, 2024.