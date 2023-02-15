Move to create ‘Commission on Boys and Men’ running out of time

Democratic leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon said he is concerned about focusing on "historically most advantaged" groups.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The push to create a new state commission to help boys and men is getting pushback from legislative leaders.

Supporters of the creation of a “Commission on Boys and Men” said recent statistics suggest boys and men need help emotionally, in school, and at the workplace.

But House Majority Leader, Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, does not support the bill. It is not expected to get a legislative public hearing.

”I think we want to be really careful that the solutions that we bring forward to help reduce incidents of, youth suicide or gun violence are solutions that, that we don't narrowcast to, you know, just the segment of our society that's been historically most advantaged,” said Fitzgibbon, (D) West Seattle.

“Men are in despair, we have those stats,” said Gig Harbor counselor Ann Silvers, who helped legislators write House Bill 1270.

Supporters said data from state and federal agencies found males are more likely to end up in prison, and experience homelessness than women, and more teenage boys die from suicide and overdoses than teenage girls.

“What’s causing the distress among our boys and what’s causing the distress among our men,” said Rep. Mary Dye, (R) Pomeroy, the bill’s prime sponsor.

Dye said the bill would identify ways to help boys and men, similarly to other state commissions focusing on particular segments of the population. There are state commissions for the LGBTQ community, a Commission on Aging and a Women's Commission.

Dye thought getting the commission approved would be easy, but she expects it to die in this legislative session.

“There's a problem here, but it's never really been looked at before,” said Dye.

If the bill does not pass out of committee Friday, it will not become legislation this year.