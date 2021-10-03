Washington House approves bill for Billy Frank Jr. statue at US Capitol

If the bill passes the Senate, a statue of Native American activist Billy Frank Jr. would replace one of Marcus Whitman in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Editor's note: The attached video ran in February.

A statue honoring the late Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment, is one step closer to being on display at the U.S. Capitol.

The Olympian reports the state House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would start a process to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a statue of Frank.