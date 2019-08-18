SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane chapter of the NAACP issued a statement on Saturday afternoon calling for the expulsion of Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) from the Washington House of Representatives.

The statement comes after new reporting by The Guardian claims that Shea has ties with an LLC based in Stevens County called 'Team Rugged," which trains men for "biblical warfare."

The report, which was published by The Guardian on August 13, said that Shea made videos in support of the group, including one shared by the Washington State Democratic Party in which Shea is seen speaking with Team Rugged.

"Team Rugged is basically a school of learning for young men to give them all of the foundational learning and skills that they need to be effective in Christian warfare," one of the team's members said in the video.

The Spokane NAACP's statement condemns Shea's support of the group.

The statement reads in full:

"We, the Spokane Branch of the NAACP, are responding to the report from the Guardian detailing Matt Shea’s support and promotion of the organization known as “Team Rugged”; a group which aims to train impressionable young men on how to wage “biblical warfare”. The term “warfare” is misleading, as it indicates a mutually-agreed upon conflict between opposing forces. History and current events show that this kind of indoctrination leads to terroristic attacks against religious minorities and vulnerable families.

Any person who supports such efforts poses an imminent threat to our community and has no place in civilized society, let alone our state’s governing body. Matt Shea uses his platform to promote hate and violence. Every moment he occupies a seat in our State Legislature emboldens extremists and erodes the legitimacy of our sacred institutions.

The time to act is now. We call on our elected officials from the Spokane Region to take a stand to ensure that this dangerous Christian (in name only) Nationalist does not continue to occupy a place of power in the people’s House. Anything short of the expulsion of Matt Shea from the Washington State House of Representatives is a threat to our community, a threat to our collective safety, and an implicit endorsement of white supremacy."

"I believe that what we're seeing and what I know we're standing for as the NAACP is that that's enough. We all need to be accountable and especially those holding positions of authority need even more accountability, not less," said Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson.

Ben Stuckart, who is currently the Spokane City Council President and running for Spokane Mayor, released a statement of his own calling for Shea's removal from office or resignation.

"I agree with the NAACP and call on every person running for office in our region to denounce Matt Shea, his threats of violence and intimidation, and ask for his immediate resignation or removal from office," Stuckart said.

Shea has not released a public statement about the new report but did respond to criticism in Nov. 2018 over a document he released called the "Biblical Basis for Warfare," which was shared by a Facebook user.

Shea's statement in Nov. 2018 reads in full:

"I have consistently and unequivocally condemned racism, anti-Semitism and white nationalism and do so again here and now. Not only are these ideas antithetical to my political beliefs, they are in deep opposition to my faith in Jesus Christ and His love. The attempt to suggest that notes on a series of Biblical sermons many years ago are a “manifesto” calling for mass murder is a ridiculous smear designed (both in timing and tone) as a desperate effort to derail my service to this community and this country. For those of us who know the awful cost of war and have seen the aftermath of atrocities firsthand such smears are despicable. I am heartened that the people I serve know me and my steadfast belief in the worth and dignity of every human being. To avoid providing the creators of this last minute attack exactly what they want, this will be my final statement on the matter. I look forward to serving again as the 4th District State Representative and fighting for lower taxes, less government, and more freedom for all of you."

Shea is a six-term Republican representative for Washington state's Fourth District in Spokane Valley.

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus said they are not commenting on this due to an ongoing independent investigation into Shea.

The Washington State House Republicans didn't respond to KREM's request for comment.

