Senate committee passes bill banning sale of assault weapons in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The manufacture and sale of guns defined as assault weapons would be banned in the state under a bill that passed out of the Senate Law & Justice Committee Tuesday afternoon.

House Bill 1240 defines dozens of guns that would qualify, including modifications that would add weapons to the list.

“We have to take action,” said committee chair Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond).

Dhingra and other Democrats said the legislation could prevent mass shootings, like Monday’s at a school in Nashville. Three students and three staff members of The Covenant School were killed by a former student.

“I believe we should recognize and appreciate that we have an opportunity to do more today than thoughts and prayers. We have an opportunity to take action,” said Sen. Yasmine Trudeau (D-Tacoma).

Republicans tried to amend the bill to narrow the definition.

Sen. Keith Wagoner wanted to take guns that use silencers off the list.

”I’m not aware of a single mass shooting incident in which a sound suppressor was used,” said Wagoner, (R-Sedro Wooley).

Sen. Lynda Wilson (R-Clark County) argued the law will harm legal gun owners who want to defend themselves.

”We’re going soft on crime. That’s the reason why our violence is getting higher and higher in Washington state,” said Wilson.

The bill passed out of the House earlier in March, marking the first time the bill passed off a chamber floor in the Washington Legislature.

Democrats have introduced similar bills for the past six sessions.