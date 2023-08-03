Senate passes bill to lower threshold for Washington law enforcement pursue suspects

The approval by the Senate follows the House rejecting a similar bill earlier this week.

OLYMPIA, Wash — A bill that would lower the threshold required for law enforcement in Washington state to engage in a vehicle pursuit passed the Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 5352 would allow a police officer to engage in a pursuit if they have "reasonable suspicion" a person has committed or is committing any criminal offense.

The requirements that a pursuit must be necessary in order to identify or take a person into custody, that a suspect must pose an imminent threat to other people's safety and an officer having to receive authorization from a supervisor would be eliminated from state law. Instead, officers would have to notify a supervisor of a pursuit.

Additional requirements include:

Other law enforcement agencies or surrounding jurisdictions impacted by the pursuit are notified.

The pursuing officer must be able to communicate with others and the dispatch agency.

There must be a plan to end the pursuit as soon as it's practical.

The officer must have completed an emergency vehicle operator's course, updated emergency vehicle operator training in the past two years and be certified in at least one pursuit intervention technique, such as spike strips or other deflation devices.

The bill now moves to the House.