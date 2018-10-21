Republican challenger Susan Hutchison is battling to unseat Sen. Maria Cantwell, who's seeking her fourth term.

Hutchison stepped down from her position as chair of the Washington state Republican Party earlier this year after six years at the helm. Previously she worked as a TV news anchor.

Hutchison didn’t file her candidacy until May, saying Seattle’s now-repealed head tax was a tipping point.

Cantwell has raised nearly $11.3 million in her re-election campaign. Hutchison has raised over $1.3 million, according to Federal Election Commission data.

In October, Cantwell and Hutchison faced off in two Senate debates in Tacoma and Spokane, sparring on health care, trade, environment, and gun policy.

© 2018 KING