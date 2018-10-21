U.S. Sen. Maria Canwell, who was seeking her fourth term, won her re-election campaign Tuesday, capturing 59.3 percent of the vote after initial returns.

Republican challenger Susan Hutchison garnered 40.6 percent of the vote.

Hutchison stepped down from her position as chair of the Washington state Republican Party earlier this year after six years at the helm. Previously she worked as a TV news anchor.

Hutchison didn’t file her candidacy until May, saying Seattle’s now-repealed head tax was a tipping point.

Cantwell has raised over $11.6 million in her re-election campaign. Hutchison has raised over $1.5 million, according to Federal Election Commission data.

In October, Cantwell and Hutchison faced off in two Senate debates in Tacoma and Spokane, sparring on health care, trade, environment, and gun policy.

