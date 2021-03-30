Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Yakima next week

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will travel to central Washington on April 6.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The nation's second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Yakima next week on April 6.

Additional details on Emhoff’s itinerary and events are expected to be announced soon.

Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris have been part of efforts to promote the American Rescue Plan. Earlier this month Harris and Emhoff traveled to Florida to visit a vaccine center as part of the “Help Is Here” tour, which advocates for President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office announced last week that Yakima would get a COVID-19 vaccine drive-through site and multiple mobile vaccination units as part of a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The program is expected to open Wednesday and last six weeks. The drive-through clinic will be located at the Central Washington State Fair Park, and the mobile vaccine teams will serve communities in Yakima County, including Selah, Naches, Wapato, Toppenish, Zillah, Sunnyside, Mabton and Grandview.