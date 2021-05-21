Wide range of candidates file to become Seattle’s next mayor in upcoming August primary

The primary election is set for August 3, 2021. A wide range of candidates are vying to replace Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

SEATTLE — The field is now set for the August primary, with only a few surprises on the last day of candidate filing Friday.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson, and Kent Mayor Dana Ralph all filed to run for re-election.

But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is not seeking another term, and it has led to a wide open race.

Chief Seattle Club Executive Director Colleen Echohawk declared back in January, helping her to take early advantage of the city's democracy voucher program. She leads all candidates in early fundraising.

Echohawk has raised close to $406,000 in private donations and vouchers, which can be submitted by voters, and is part of a program funded by property taxes.

Architect Andrew Grant Houston has officially raised close to $326,000, with Seattle Council President Lorena González at $273,000 and Former Council President Bruce Harrell at $229,000. He has raised most of his money through private donations. Jessyn Farrell is the only other candidate to have raised six digits.

González is vacating her city wide position to run for mayor. In that race, attorney and civic activist Nikkita Oliver is leading all challengers in fundraising with close to $185,000. Fremont Brewing co-founder Sara Nelson has raised close to $120,000, and González's chief of staff Brianna Thomas has raised close to $79,000.

Sitting council member Teresa Mosqueda has a significant fundraising advantage as she looks to protect her seat.

Based on the results four years ago, it is likely that a mayoral candidate only needs to get 18-20% of the vote to advance to the general election in the fall.

"The amount of money you raise is going to influence a lot of the image that you will see on television, and also voters as well," said KING 5 News Political Analyst, and former King County Executive Ron Sims. He believes the leading candidates are going to have to build a broad consensus in order to make it past the primary. "You need the business community now, but you need the activist community as well," he said, "I would like a person who can convey that they are going to reduce what I always call it a friction you read about between homeowners and and mostly people who want multi-family and rezoning city has a variety of conflicts."