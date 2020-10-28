Seattle Kraken majority owner gives $339,000 in political contributions

The largest donation of $100,000 was made in June to the left-leaning “American Bridge 21st Century” political action committee, according to FEC filings.

Seattle Kraken majority owner David Bonderman donated over $339,000 to political campaigns during the 2020 election cycle, according to an ESPN analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

The largest donation of $100,000 was made in June to the “American Bridge 21st Century” political action committee (AB PAC). AB PAC was founded in 2010 and “is the largest research, video tracking, and rapid response organization in Democratic politics,” according to the organization’s website.

Bonderman also made a $50,000 donation to “United for Massachusetts” PAC and a $35,500 contribution to the “Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee” in June, according to FEC filings. A $35,500 contribution was also made in June to the “Biden Action Fund.”

During the 2020 election cycle, FEC filings show Bonderman gave around $303,300 to Democratic groups, $30,300 to Republican groups, and $6,000 in Bipartisan contributions.

