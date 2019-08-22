Editor's note: The above video is from Wednesday, when Gov. Inslee announced he would end his campaign for president.

Two weeks after announcing her bid for Washington state attorney general, Seattle Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez has suspended her campaign on Thursday.

Gonzalez' decision comes on the heels of current state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announcing he would pursue another term. Ferguson made the announcement after Gov. Jay Inslee said he was ending his bid for president and would seek a third term as governor.

Ferguson said he supported Inslee’s reelection.

"I've spoken with Washingtonians across the state who appreciate Governor Inslee working to highlight Washington state's leadership, including our efforts defending workers, enforcing civil rights, protecting our environment, growing our economy -- and our undefeated record stopping the harmful policies of President Trump," Ferguson said in a statement.

Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, and King County Executive Dow Constantine had all previously signaled they would run for governor if Inslee didn’t.

In a statement, Gonzalez said Inslee "proudly" represented Washington during his campaign - applauding his focus on climate change.

"Together, with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the people of Washington will continue to lead and defend against the inhumane policies of the Trump administration and leading the nation with our innovative spirit and progressive policies," she continued. "I look forward to continuing to support our Governor and Attorney General in the work that lies ahead of us all. I intend to continue serving the City of Seattle as a citywide councilmember."

Gonzalez previously said she was moving forward with her bid for state attorney general, regardless of Ferguson's plans.

Gonzalez has served on the city council since 2016 and was re-elected in 2018. She has been seen as a rising political star dating back to her prior role as a civil rights attorney. Her current term ends in 2022.