Seattle council to vote on big business tax proposal

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council could impose a new payroll tax on big businesses Monday afternoon.

The tax would affect businesses with payrolls of $7 million or more per year and have different rates determined by the size of the business and level of compensation.

Lead sponsor of the bill and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda says the new tax would would target companies with many highly paid employees, whereas the 2018 "head tax" would have applied to all employees at large companies.

In 2018, the council — under pressure from corporations such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum — repealed a $47 million-per-year big business tax that they adopted weeks before.

Based on estimates, Mosqueda's proposal would generate approximately $200 million a year. The money would be used for affordable housing, assisting struggling businesses, and community development.

The tax rate would range from 0.7% to 2.4%, depending on annual payrolls and individual salaries.

If approved, the payroll tax would be imposed Jan. 1.