Larger backyard cottages are one step closer to becoming a reality in Seattle.

A council committee moved legislation forward that allows for backyard cottages to expand to 1,000 square feet, up from 800. The buildings could also be 1-2 feet taller than current regulations.

It's part of a plan to deal with the city's housing crisis.

Supporters say more backyard cottages will fix the city's housing crisis. Opponents are worried it will undermine single-family neighborhoods.

The final vote from the full council is expected on July 1.