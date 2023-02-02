Teresa Mosqueda to run for King County Council District 8

Mosqueda has served on the Seattle City Council for six years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is running for King County Council District 8, she announced Thursday morning.

Currently, in her sixth year in office, Mosqueda will seek to replace outgoing King County Councilmember Joe McDermott.

“I am running for King County Council District 8 to improve the opportunity for working families to be healthy, housed and resilient,” Mosqueda said. “We can do this by investing in greater behavioral health and public health supports, expanding housing and displacement efforts that makes it possible for people to stay stably housed, and investing in what working families and small businesses need - affordable childcare, accessible transit, and good job opportunities.”

Mosqueda's announcement included endorsements from a number of labor unions, elected leaders around the state, four current King Councilmembers, and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

If elected, Mosqueda’s Seattle City Council seat would become the fifth seat to turn over this year. Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Debora Juarez, Alex Pedersen and Kshama Sawant have already announced they will not seek re-election in 2023.

District 8 encompasses a wide array of land, including downtown and West Seattle, Burien, part of Tukwila and Vashon Island.

Mosqueda mentioned the growing need to build workforce housing, invest in public and behavioral health and support families and small businesses among her motivations for pursuing a King County Council seat.