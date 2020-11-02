SEATTLE — Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant is facing charges over allegedly violating city law after using her official website to promote a ballot initiative that's part of the "Tax Amazon" campaign.

Sawant broke two laws, according to charging documents filed by Wayne Barnett, Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission's executive director. That includes using city resources for a non-city purpose and using city resources to promote a ballot proposal.

Three specific examples from Sawant's city council website are used to support the charges:

- A link to a Facebook page promoting a January 25, 2020, "Tax Amazon Action Conference" in which Sawant is listed as a host.

- A link to a "Resolution to Tax Amazon and Big Business" that promotes signature collection. Sawant is listed as an original member of the Coordinating Committee.

- A link to a poster for a "Tax Amazon Action Conference" on Feb. 9. The poster includes the City of Seattle's seal.

The "Tax Amazon" movement was launched earlier this year. Supporters want to see millions rolling in from Amazon and other large corporations to pay for affordable housing initiatives and to combat homelessness.

A hearing about the charges has been set for March 4, 2020.