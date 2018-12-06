Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to repeal the controversial head tax that it passed less than a month prior.

“Hopefully it’s not the end of anything,” said Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell. “Hopefully it’s the beginning of something.”

The $275-per-employee tax would have gone into effect in January for businesses grossing more than $20 million per year in revenue.

The repeal came days after a head tax opposition group announced it had collected 45,833 signatures to put a referendum to repeal the measure on the November ballot. No Tax on Jobs needed to collect 18,000 signatures before Thursday to get the referendum on the ballot.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold said the head tax was “not a winnable battle” at this time.

“People who say we are bowing to political pressure – nothing could be further from the truth,” Herbold said.

The Council passed the resolution to repeal the tax 7-2. Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Teresa Mosqueda were the two dissenting votes.

© 2018 KING