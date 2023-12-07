Kshama Sawant sponsoring rent control trigger law in Seattle

A public hearing is being held to receive feedback on a proposed rent control ordinance.

SEATTLE — A special Seattle City Council meeting will be held Wednesday night to discuss rent control.

The Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee is holding a hearing to receive public opinions on Council Bill 120606 at 6 p.m. The bill proposes the creation of rent control provisions, regulations against rent increases, and establishing a board to authorize exceptions.

CB 120606 would cap the maximum rent increase based on annual inflation rates.

The bill, sponsored by City Councilmember Kshama Swant, is a trigger law. If passed, the committee’s bill would go into effect in Seattle only if the Washington state law RCW 35.21.830 was repealed. The current law prohibits rent control regulations, stating that "no city or town of any class may enact, maintain, or enforce ordinances...which regulate the amount of rent to be charged."

If RCW 35.21.830 was revoked, then the new ordinance would be triggered. A maximum annual increase for rent would be set at that time. A Rent Control Commission and District Rent Control Boards would determine any exceptions to the maximum. New rental housing units that do not replace old units would be exempted from the maximum, but only initially.

Sawant said the need for rent control was due to people being priced out.

"Skyrocketing rents are driving working-class households, communities of color, seniors, and students out of Seattle," said Sawant. "The for-profit market, dominated by real estate speculators, has utterly failed us."

Inflation has increased since the pandemic. The renting market doesn't accurately reflect inflation prices. According to Sawant's office, rent increased by 69% from 2010-2018. During that same eight-year period, inflation increased by 20.3%.

The bill does not propose changes to the city’s budget, but the committee’s fiscal note says it would require additional staff for the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections to enforce the ordinance.