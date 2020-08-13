Seattle City Council overrides Mayor Durkan's veto, approves smaller amount from city reserves

The Seattle City Council approved $57 million from city reserves. They originally wanted $86 million, which Mayor Durkan vetoed and the council later overruled.

The Seattle City Council voted with some compromise in an ongoing budget battle with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

It came a day after widespread criticism of the council for its handling of the police department budget, which was cited by Chief Carmen Best as a reason for her sudden resignation.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis noted that there was a real friction between the council and mayor, and it was spilling into everything the elected leaders do.

It was the precursor for a discussion over whether to overturn a mayoral veto on spending $86 million on city reserves. Durkan vetoed the legislation, citing a need to be prudent, given an ever-growing budget deficit.

This week, the city’s budget office suggested the hole is now over $325 million because of the economic downturn related to COVID-19.

In a bit of complicated legislative gymnastics, the council agreed to overturn the veto, by a vote of 6-2, before then approving an amended piece of legislation using a smaller total of $57 million from city reserves. That was approved 7-1, with the only no vote belonging to Kshama Sawant.

The money, according the Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, would be paid back by the recently approved payroll tax on large companies.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has yet to respond to the new proposal.