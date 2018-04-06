The U.S. Supreme Court must still decide whether it will take up the case of a Washington state florist who refused to sell flowers for a same-sex wedding. The case has similarities to a Colorado baker’s case decided by the high court Monday.

The Washington state Supreme Court unanimously ruled in 2017 that Arlene’s Flowers in Richland, and owner Barronelle Stutzman, violated state anti-discrimination law when she refused to sell wedding flowers to a gay couple, citing her religious believes.

The couple, Curt Freed and Robert Ingersoll, and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson originally sued the Tri-Cities florist in 2013, arguing state anti-discrimination laws prohibit businesses from discriminating based on sexual orientation.

While the high court’s ruling in the Colorado case was narrow in scope, the legal team representing Stutzman believes it bodes well for her case, should the Justices decide to hear the case.

“I think it’s even more likely now that they reverse the Washington state Supreme Court’s decision and send the case back down to Washington state trial to have them access the case anew,” said attorney Jeremy Tedesco of Alliance Defending Freedom, the same group representing Colorado baker, Jack Phillips.

“The clearest signal of the court in the Colorado case, the Masterpiece Cake shop is that the government can’t bully and harass people and push them out of marketplace, simply because they want to live a life that’s consistent with their religious beliefs about marriage. That’s what we see happening in all these cases.”

In the Colorado case, a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court found legal proceedings in Colorado had shown a hostility to the baker’s religious views.

“These cases are not about challenging the fact that the Supreme Court just a few years ago, legalized same sex marriage. This is about whether the government can use the coercive power of the state to force people to agree that was a good decision and celebrate those kind of marriages even if it violates their beliefs,” said Tedesco.

WATCH: Supreme Court rules for baker in same-sex wedding case

However, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson disagrees writing in a statement, in part, “While today’s decision may lead to additional procedural steps, it will not affect the ultimate outcome in the Arlene’s Flowers case.

“Same-sex couples in Washington state will continue to enjoy protections against discrimination, and I will continue to enforce our state’s law against discrimination,” Ferguson continued.

