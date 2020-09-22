Republicans race to fill Ginsburg's seat ahead of November election

President Trump vowed to appoint a conservative woman to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

SEATTLE — As the country mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the race to fill her seat is only beginning. President Trump has vowed to appoint a conservative woman.

Republicans want this seat filled quickly, with just 43 days left until the November election.

Republican voter Ashley Butenschoen of Lynden, Wash. is hoping for a measured decision.



“I would hope that whatever pick is made, it’s for the long term and for the best of the country and not a political move,” Butenschoen said. “I would hope that we can put enough faith in the Senate to put someone forward quickly, but someone who is going to do the seat justice."

The next justice will be tasked with filling a legacy left by Ginsburg, known as a women’s rights champion. She died Friday from metastatic pancreatic cancer, ending a 27-year run on the bench.

KING 5 political analyst Ron Sims, who served in the Obama administration, said, "My worry is that we are seeing a rush. It’s like anything else. It takes time for things to mature and to be done really really well."

Some Democrats argue that the incoming president should pick the new justice. That precedent was set during Obama's presidency, and many Democrats want Trump to follow suit. The fear among some Democrats is that this could lead to a reversal on decisions, specifically concerning healthcare and the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

“For integrating our laws in a law-abiding society and affirming the value of the institution has been the Supreme Court and I worry now that we are diminishing the Supreme Court by rushing to an appointment,” Sims said.