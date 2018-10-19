Democrat Dr. Kim Schrier faces Republican Dino Rossi for the 8th Congressional District in one of the most competitive races in the state.

The 8th district is an open seat this year since longtime Congressman Dave Reichert is retiring. A Republican has held the position since it was created in 1980, but the district remains a prime target of Democrats looking to pick up seats and take back control of the U.S. House.

The district itself is vast and diverse, spanning 7,000 square miles and four counties, including parts of Chelan, Kittitas, King, and Pierce counties. It stretches from the eastern suburbs of Seattle across the Cascade Mountains into rural agricultural communities.

It's also among nearly two dozen districts in the country currently held by Republicans but whose voters also chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016.

Voter registrations by county in the 8th Congressional District as of October 16, 2018.

Schrier, a pediatrician from Issaquah, entered the race last August. She said she was compelled to run after the GOP-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act last year.

She has raised over $5.3 million, according to the Federal Election Commission. Schrier has also attracted the support of national groups, including EMILY’S List, which supports female candidates.

Rossi, who was elected to the State Senate in 1996, has spent the last two decades in Washington state politics. He’s perhaps best known for his statewide races, beginning with his 2004 gubernatorial bid against former Governor Christine Gregoire. That race drew national attention as one of the closest races in U.S. history and ended with a trial and two recounts.

Rossi challenged Gregoire again four years later and ran against Sen. Patty Murray in 2010. In his race against Murray, Rossi lost the statewide vote but won the 8th Congressional District.

He was most recently appointed last year to fill the State Senate seat of late State Sen. Andy Hill.

Rossi has raised nearly $4.1 million.

