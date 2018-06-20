The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission says Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not commit a violation when she used a city copier to make posters for a rally.

The signed report, released Wednesday, says Sawant and her staff made "thousands" of copies of signs and flyers to wave at the May 12 rally to support the employee hours tax or head tax.

The EEC letter says there "several complaints" about the action. Councilmember Sally Bagshaw was the first to openly criticize Sawant's action.

But Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Commission, wrote that "Councilmember Sawant was, however acting within the scope of her authority when she determined that the rally was a tool she could use to advance her position in support of the EHT."

"I conclude only that Councilmember Sawant's use of City time and equipment did not violate the Ethics Code," Barnett added in dismissing the complaint. "I make no judgment as to whether the use was prudent."

© 2018 KING