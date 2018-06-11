Challenger Mary Robnett took a sizable lead over incumbent Mark Lindquist in the race for Pierce County Prosecutor after initial returns were released Tuesday.

Robnett (63.1 percent) lead Lindquist (36.6 percent) by 35,157 votes.

RELATED: Track election results

Robnett worked in the prosecutor’s office for 18 years.

Lindquist was appointed to the position by the Pierce County Council in 2009 and was re-elected to the position twice.

Robnett said in an interview in February she’s running against Lindquist, because she was “disappointed” in the way he ran the office.

Lindquist has faced accusations of retaliation and prosecutorial misconduct. In March, a judge ruled Lindquist violated the Public Records Act by not releasing text messages related to a sabotage investigation.

Robnett upset Lindquist in the primary, capturing about 55.6 percent of the vote.

© 2018 KING