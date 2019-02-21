Even as he's considering a presidential bid, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz isn't voting.

Records from King County Elections obtained by The Seattle Times show Schultz received his ballot for February's special election, but he never mailed it back.

The special election included measures for the Seattle School District to replace expiring levies.

According to The Times, Schultz has voted in 11 of the last 38 elections since 2005.

Schultz told The Times he "commends" the Seattle voters who have a perfect voting record and is "proud" of his "civic record" in the community.

Schultz says he is "seriously thinking" about running for president as an independent in 2020.

During a cross-country tour of his new book, Schultz told KING 5 he isn't completely on board with policy proposed by Democrats. He also said, "...Nobody wants to see Donald Trump removed from office more than me..." Schultz said he agrees with Republicans that stronger border security is important, but added that what the country's needs is not just a physical wall but to leverage technology “to prevent bad people from coming into this country.” He also says he stands with DREAMers, or people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and that they should become citizens.

Schultz running as an independent hasn't sat well with Democrats. Washington state's Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski says she's worried that Schultz will lead to a repeat of the 2016 or 2000 elections. In 2016, third party candidate Jill Stein won enough votes in Midwestern states to help tilt them toward Donald Trump. In 2000, Ralph Nader garnered enough votes to make a difference in Florida, and give the state to George W. Bush.