Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash) says her bill to provide universal health care coverage to Americans would have a dramatic impact on the most expensive system in the world.

Jayapal is sponsoring a ‘Medical for All’ bill with more than 100 other lawmakers.

“Today, if you look at what the average family is paying, even if they're covered by health insurance, they are paying about $30,000 in insurance premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. That’s untenable,” Jayapal said.

She said the proposed new system would cut waste that makes up 25 to 30 percent of the current costs, and the government would contain costs and negotiate the best prices.

Jayapal explained rolling back some of the Republican tax cuts is just one of the ways lawmakers could “come up with what is actually a small amount of money" to cover the cost of universal coverage.

“You don't have to deal with five insurance companies. You don't have to figure out what's in network, out of network, and you don't have to pay all those out of pocket deductibles that families are already paying,” Jayapal said.

The first congressional hearing on the Jayapal's ‘Medicare for All’ bill is expected to happen sometime next month.